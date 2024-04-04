StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Trading Up 26.9 %

Shares of EIGR opened at $1.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.55. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $43.35.

Get Eiger BioPharmaceuticals alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eiger BioPharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 24.6% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 355,867 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 70,190 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 41.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 93,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 27,343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.46% of the company’s stock.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat hepatitis delta virus infection.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.