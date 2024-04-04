Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Toast Call Options (NYSE:TOST)

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 34,061 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 113% compared to the typical volume of 15,980 call options.

Toast Stock Performance

NYSE:TOST traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.01. 2,632,080 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,665,021. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.69. Toast has a one year low of $13.77 and a one year high of $27.00.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Toast had a negative return on equity of 21.77% and a negative net margin of 6.36%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Toast’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Toast will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TOST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Toast from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Toast from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Toast in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Atlantic raised Toast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Toast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.20.

Insider Activity at Toast

In other Toast news, General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 224,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total value of $4,131,413.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 160,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,945,445.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Toast news, General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 224,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total value of $4,131,413.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 160,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,945,445.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Aman Narang sold 2,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total value of $57,821.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,114,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,078,223.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 364,847 shares of company stock worth $7,519,492 in the last ninety days. 13.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toast

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Toast by 115.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 13,364 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Toast by 78.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 12,446 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toast during the 1st quarter valued at about $438,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toast during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,427,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Toast during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,356,000. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Toast Company Profile

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

