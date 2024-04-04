Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.23.

STLA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Nomura reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Stellantis in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. HSBC downgraded Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Stellantis in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Get Stellantis alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on STLA

Insider Transactions at Stellantis

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis bought 800,000 shares of Stellantis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.83 per share, for a total transaction of $3,864,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 36,251,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,095,807.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have acquired 3,150,000 shares of company stock worth $15,724,500 over the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Stellantis in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Stellantis by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 43,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Stellantis by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 132,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in Stellantis in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,547,000. Finally, Cim LLC purchased a new position in Stellantis in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,977,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Stellantis Stock Performance

Stellantis stock opened at $27.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.64. Stellantis has a fifty-two week low of $15.07 and a fifty-two week high of $29.51.

About Stellantis

(Get Free Report

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stellantis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellantis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.