Steem (STEEM) One Day Trading Volume Tops $7.06 Million

Steem (STEEM) traded up 5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 4th. Steem has a total market cap of $140.97 million and approximately $7.06 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Steem coin can now be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00000445 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Steem has traded 13.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $68,948.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $645.45 or 0.00936130 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $100.73 or 0.00146100 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00008675 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.01 or 0.00047883 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $130.27 or 0.00188932 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.99 or 0.00050744 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.23 or 0.00141012 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Steem Profile

Steem (STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 459,113,373 coins. The official website for Steem is steem.com. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Steem Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

