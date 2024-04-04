Stapp Wealth Management Pllc Lowers Stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Stapp Wealth Management Pllc lessened its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 878 shares during the period. Vanguard Industrials ETF comprises about 3.4% of Stapp Wealth Management Pllc’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Stapp Wealth Management Pllc’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $2,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIS. Founders Capital Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the third quarter valued at $43,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF stock opened at $242.17 on Thursday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a twelve month low of $182.59 and a twelve month high of $244.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $231.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.65.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

