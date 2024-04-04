Stapp Wealth Management Pllc Buys Shares of 3,450 CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Stapp Wealth Management Pllc purchased a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000. CRISPR Therapeutics accounts for about 0.4% of Stapp Wealth Management Pllc’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRSP. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 194.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 33,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 22,006 shares in the last quarter. Baker Chad R purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $2,365,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 7.4% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 231,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,527,000 after purchasing an additional 15,951 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 136,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,536,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372,986 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRSP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $82.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. TheStreet raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CRISPR Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.75.

CRISPR Therapeutics Trading Down 0.7 %

CRSP stock opened at $64.60 on Thursday. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 12 month low of $37.55 and a 12 month high of $91.10. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of -32.96 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.28.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $201.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.41) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3253.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -6.24 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CRISPR Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total transaction of $3,025,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,338,182.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Raju Prasad sold 3,524 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.69, for a total value of $256,159.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,740.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 50,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total value of $3,025,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,338,182.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,410 shares of company stock valued at $9,234,677 in the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

