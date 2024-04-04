Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $17.75

Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.75 and last traded at $17.63, with a volume of 680455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.48.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.26 and a 200-day moving average of $15.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprott Physical Gold Trust

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,120,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,756 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 95.5% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,126,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527,331 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 2,212,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,199,000 after purchasing an additional 514,145 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,596,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,822,000 after purchasing an additional 61,719 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,575,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,504,000 after purchasing an additional 262,898 shares during the period.

About Sprott Physical Gold Trust

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

