Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $370.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.61 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 1.41% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Sportsman’s Warehouse updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Stock Performance

Shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.89. 1,574,216 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,120. The company has a market cap of $145.52 million, a P/E ratio of -14.96 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.18. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 1-year low of $2.74 and a 1-year high of $8.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sportsman’s Warehouse

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPWH. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 145.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 509.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,577 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 535.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 6,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the third quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPWH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley cut shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

About Sportsman’s Warehouse

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

