SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY) Hits New 52-Week High at $28.39

SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $28.39 and last traded at $28.38, with a volume of 13072 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.31.

SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.86. The company has a market cap of $560.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RLY. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 77.5% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 111.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000.

SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF Company Profile

The SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (RLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in multi-strategy alternatives. The fund is an actively-managed fund that attempts to hedge against inflation by investing in funds with exposure to real estate, commodities, TIPS and natural resources companies.

