SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $57.12

Shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $57.12 and last traded at $57.09, with a volume of 1269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.69.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.76. The company has a market cap of $845.67 million, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning grew its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,974,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,419,000 after purchasing an additional 46,281 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 1,804,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,875,000 after purchasing an additional 11,547 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 569,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,131,000 after purchasing an additional 6,573 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 521,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,431,000 after purchasing an additional 25,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $20,674,000.

About SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

