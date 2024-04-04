SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Acquired by Parcion Private Wealth LLC

Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,369 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,683 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Parcion Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $13,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. Denver Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 79,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares in the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 108.3% during the 4th quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 6,186 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 81,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,169,000 after acquiring an additional 5,825 shares during the period. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 4,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

SDY stock opened at $129.52 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.38. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $109.87 and a 1 year high of $131.67. The firm has a market cap of $23.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

