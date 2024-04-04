SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM) Shares Sold by Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,320 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF were worth $2,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPTM opened at $63.67 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.61. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $49.63 and a one year high of $64.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.01.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Composite 1500 index, a market-cap-weighted index selected by the S&P Committee that covers the entire US market cap spectrum. SPTM was launched on Oct 4, 2000 and is managed by State Street.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.