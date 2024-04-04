SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Shares Sold by StrategIQ Financial Group LLC

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 191,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,750 shares during the quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $5,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 651.6% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 123,900.0% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPTS traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.83. The stock had a trading volume of 35,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,438,958. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $28.58 and a twelve month high of $29.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.87.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.1044 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.

(Free Report)

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.