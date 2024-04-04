SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Sold by David Kennon Inc

David Kennon Inc lowered its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 151,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 522 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 2.4% of David Kennon Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. David Kennon Inc owned 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $5,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000.

SPEM stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.81. The company had a trading volume of 107,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,908,401. The firm has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $32.06 and a 1-year high of $36.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.59.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

