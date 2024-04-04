SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Sold by Towerpoint Wealth LLC

Towerpoint Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up 1.8% of Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $3,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 101.1% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 134.1% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 30.3% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA SPDW traded up $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $35.92. 270,382 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,208,700. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.75 and a 200 day moving average of $33.01. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $29.39 and a twelve month high of $35.94. The company has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

