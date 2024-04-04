SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Shares Sold by Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $2,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. WestEnd Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 7,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Matrix Trust Co increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 14.0% during the third quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 30.3% during the third quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1.7% during the third quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 22,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 5.3% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 8,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust alerts:

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of GLDM opened at $45.56 on Thursday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a one year low of $35.99 and a one year high of $45.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.11.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Profile

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.