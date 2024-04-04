Southland (SLND) versus Its Rivals Head-To-Head Contrast

Southland (NASDAQ:SLND – Get Free Report) is one of 18 publicly-traded companies in the “Heavy construction, except building construction – contractors” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Southland to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.8% of Southland shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.1% of shares of all “Heavy construction, except building construction – contractors” companies are held by institutional investors. 11.4% of shares of all “Heavy construction, except building construction – contractors” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Southland and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Southland $1.16 billion -$19.25 million -11.93 Southland Competitors $19.58 billion $725.52 million 25.30

Analyst Ratings

Southland’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Southland. Southland is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Southland and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Southland 0 1 1 0 2.50 Southland Competitors 47 484 761 18 2.57

Southland currently has a consensus target price of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 49.70%. As a group, “Heavy construction, except building construction – contractors” companies have a potential upside of 5.32%. Given Southland’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Southland is more favorable than its peers.

Volatility & Risk

Southland has a beta of -0.26, meaning that its stock price is 126% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Southland’s peers have a beta of 0.83, meaning that their average stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Southland and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southland -1.66% -14.55% -3.27% Southland Competitors 1.81% 6.34% 2.87%

Summary

Southland peers beat Southland on 12 of the 13 factors compared.

About Southland

Southland Holdings, Inc. engages in specialty infrastructure construction business in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Civil and Transportation. The Civil segment designs and constructs water pipelines, pump stations, lift stations, water and wastewater treatment plants, concrete and structural steel, outfall, and tunneling. The Transportation segment designs and constructs bridges, roadways, marine, dredging, ship terminals and piers, and specialty structures and facilities, as well as convention centers, sports stadiums, marine facilities, and ferris wheels. Southland Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1900 and is headquartered in Grapevine, Texas.

