SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Shares Up 4.4%

Shares of SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) traded up 4.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.34 and last traded at $5.27. 14,209,661 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 57,950,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $4.90 target price (down previously from $5.80) on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on SoundHound AI from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Wedbush upped their target price on SoundHound AI from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. DA Davidson raised their target price on SoundHound AI from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SoundHound AI has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.88.

SoundHound AI Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.73 and a 200 day moving average of $2.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 4.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.95 and a beta of 2.75.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). SoundHound AI had a negative net margin of 188.57% and a negative return on equity of 1,955.68%. The company had revenue of $17.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 80.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 5,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total transaction of $40,625.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 982,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,565,896.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 107,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total value of $399,329.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,218,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,509,234.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 5,276 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total value of $40,625.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 982,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,565,896.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 410,714 shares of company stock valued at $2,598,723. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in SoundHound AI by 520.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 7,290 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in SoundHound AI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in SoundHound AI during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in SoundHound AI in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in SoundHound AI in the second quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.28% of the company’s stock.

About SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

Further Reading

