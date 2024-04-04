SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Stock Price Up 1.5%

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.71 and last traded at $7.65. Approximately 15,575,526 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 54,940,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on SOFI. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $6.50 target price (down previously from $7.00) on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.03.

SoFi Technologies Stock Down 2.8 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of -20.13 and a beta of 1.75.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $615.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.02 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.65% and a negative return on equity of 1.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total value of $389,971.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 390,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,706,968.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 197.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 93.8% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 38.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

Further Reading

