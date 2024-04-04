Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Trading 1.8% Higher

Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) rose 1.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $155.96 and last traded at $155.85. Approximately 1,988,155 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 6,968,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $153.02.

SNOW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $175.00 price target (down previously from $230.00) on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $265.00 to $212.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Snowflake from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $49.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.83 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.18.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $774.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.86 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.79% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. On average, research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Snowflake news, CAO Emily Ho sold 1,500 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.98, for a total value of $235,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,457,133.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Emily Ho sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.98, for a total transaction of $235,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,457,133.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 86,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.13, for a total value of $19,378,740.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,555,593.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 184,355 shares of company stock valued at $37,679,411 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

