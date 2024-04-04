Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan Sells 18,000 Shares

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.53, for a total transaction of $207,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 474,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,474,582.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Snap Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of SNAP stock opened at $11.16 on Thursday. Snap Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.86 and a 52-week high of $17.90. The stock has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.45 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a current ratio of 4.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.22 and a 200-day moving average of $12.56.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.04. Snap had a negative net margin of 28.71% and a negative return on equity of 47.47%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.39 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNAP. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snap by 2,580.4% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snap by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 161.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 365.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Snap from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Snap from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Snap from $15.00 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Snap from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Snap from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.70.

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

