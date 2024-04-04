Snail (NASDAQ:SNAL) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Snail (NASDAQ:SNAL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.20), reports. The business had revenue of $28.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.60 million. Snail had a negative return on equity of 163.52% and a negative net margin of 17.23%.

Snail Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SNAL opened at $1.02 on Thursday. Snail has a 52 week low of $0.79 and a 52 week high of $2.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.15.

Get Snail alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snail

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Snail stock. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Snail, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 46,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000. Point72 Middle East FZE owned 0.13% of Snail as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 0.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snail Company Profile

Snail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, markets, publishes, and distributes interactive digital entertainment for consumers worldwide. It offers games, content, and support for various platforms, including game consoles, personal computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Culver City, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Snail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.