Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 1,156,013 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 32% from the previous session’s volume of 877,784 shares.The stock last traded at $25.47 and had previously closed at $26.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SIX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley lowered Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.23.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on SIX

Six Flags Entertainment Stock Down 1.4 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 54.85 and a beta of 2.20.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.18). Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 2.73%. The firm had revenue of $292.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.42 million. Equities research analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Six Flags Entertainment

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIX. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 45.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,918,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,559,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108,978 shares in the last quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 189.5% in the fourth quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 2,601,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702,783 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 242.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,297,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,934,000 after buying an additional 1,625,966 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC raised its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 73.1% in the third quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 3,287,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,280,000 after buying an additional 1,387,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,749,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,965,000 after buying an additional 1,021,833 shares in the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.