Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (BATS:TYA) is Stapp Wealth Management Pllc’s 6th Largest Position

Stapp Wealth Management Pllc lifted its holdings in Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (BATS:TYA – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 210,734 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,339 shares during the quarter. Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF makes up about 5.0% of Stapp Wealth Management Pllc’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Stapp Wealth Management Pllc owned 5.70% of Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF worth $2,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 53,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 2,732 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 61,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $174,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF by 12.5% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 937,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,916,000 after purchasing an additional 103,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WJ Interests LLC lifted its holdings in Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF by 17.5% during the third quarter. WJ Interests LLC now owns 799,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,161,000 after buying an additional 119,003 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:TYA opened at $13.05 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.25.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 25th.

The Simplify Risk Parity Treasury ETF (TYA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 20plus Year US Treasury index. The fund seeks to match or outperform a US Treasury 20+ year index for a calendar quarter. The portfolio utilizes futures, call, and put options on US Treasury futures, ETFs, and government securities.

