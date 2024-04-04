Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 585,686 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the previous session’s volume of 1,513,148 shares.The stock last traded at $3.46 and had previously closed at $3.45.

Silvercorp Metals Stock Up 6.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $666.95 million, a P/E ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.21.

Get Silvercorp Metals alerts:

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $58.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.10 million. Silvercorp Metals had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 15.01%. On average, research analysts forecast that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Silvercorp Metals

About Silvercorp Metals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SVM. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Silvercorp Metals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Silvercorp Metals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Silvercorp Metals by 41.9% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 15,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 4,682 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Silvercorp Metals during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Silvercorp Metals during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Kuanping silver-lead-zinc-gold project located in located in Shanzhou District, Sanmenxia City, Henan Province, China; Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; and Baiyunpu (BYP) mine located in Hunan Province, China.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercorp Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercorp Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.