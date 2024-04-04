Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.90-11.52 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.72.

Signet Jewelers Trading Up 9.8 %

Signet Jewelers stock opened at $104.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.11. Signet Jewelers has a 12 month low of $57.10 and a 12 month high of $108.79.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $6.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.40. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 32.26% and a net margin of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.52 earnings per share. Signet Jewelers’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Signet Jewelers Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This is an increase from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is 6.14%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SIG shares. Citigroup upgraded Signet Jewelers from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $93.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $138.00 to $134.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Signet Jewelers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $114.60.

View Our Latest Analysis on Signet Jewelers

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Stash Ptak sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.36, for a total transaction of $75,270.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,340,495.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.93, for a total transaction of $3,357,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 932,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,477,748.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stash Ptak sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.36, for a total value of $75,270.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,340,495.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,435 shares of company stock valued at $8,987,931 over the last ninety days. 4.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Signet Jewelers

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SIG. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 274.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 67.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the first quarter worth $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 17.0% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period.

About Signet Jewelers

(Get Free Report)

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.