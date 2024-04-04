SIG plc (LON:SHI) Insider Sells £131,465.60 in Stock

SIG plc (LON:SHI – Get Free Report) insider Ian Ashton sold 469,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 28 ($0.35), for a total transaction of £131,465.60 ($165,033.39).

SIG Stock Performance

SHI stock traded up GBX 0.07 ($0.00) on Thursday, reaching GBX 28.47 ($0.36). 463,560 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 867,985. The firm has a market capitalization of £330.21 million, a PE ratio of -700.58, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.91. SIG plc has a 12 month low of GBX 25.35 ($0.32) and a 12 month high of GBX 45.39 ($0.57). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 30.69 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 31.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 258.95, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

SIG Company Profile

SIG plc supplies specialist insulation and sustainable building products and solutions in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Benelux, Poland, and Ireland. It offers insulation and interiors products, such as structural and technical insulations, construction accessories and fixings, cladding and façade systems, dry lining, ceiling tiles and grids, partition walls and door sets, and floor coverings, as well as accessories, including tools and fixings, ventilation, access equipment, and safety products.

