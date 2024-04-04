SIG plc (LON:SHI) Insider Sells £131,465.60 in Stock

SIG plc (LON:SHI – Get Free Report) insider Ian Ashton sold 469,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 28 ($0.35), for a total transaction of £131,465.60 ($165,033.39).
SIG Stock Performance
SHI stock traded up GBX 0.07 ($0.00) on Thursday, reaching GBX 28.47 ($0.36). 463,560 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 867,985. The firm has a market capitalization of £330.21 million, a PE ratio of -700.58, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.91. SIG plc has a 12 month low of GBX 25.35 ($0.32) and a 12 month high of GBX 45.39 ($0.57). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 30.69 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 31.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 258.95, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.10.
SIG Company Profile
