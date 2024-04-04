Siacoin (SC) Price Down 8.8% Over Last 7 Days

Siacoin (SC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. Siacoin has a total market cap of $543.60 million and $21.16 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Siacoin has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar. One Siacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0096 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,948.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $645.45 or 0.00936130 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $100.73 or 0.00146100 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00008675 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.01 or 0.00047883 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $130.27 or 0.00188932 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.99 or 0.00050744 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $97.23 or 0.00141012 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Siacoin Profile

Siacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 56,820,465,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,795,924,862 coins. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Siacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

