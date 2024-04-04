Short Interest in Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) Increases By 7.0%

Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 743,800 shares, a growth of 7.0% from the February 29th total of 695,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.9 days.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Intevac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th.

IVAC opened at $3.80 on Thursday. Intevac has a 12 month low of $3.07 and a 12 month high of $7.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.82.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.91 million for the quarter. Intevac had a negative return on equity of 9.31% and a negative net margin of 23.15%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Intevac by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,330,111 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,116,000 after purchasing an additional 26,482 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intevac by 1,365.1% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 197,850 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 184,346 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Intevac in the 1st quarter valued at about $594,000. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intevac by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 206,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 39,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intevac in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. 60.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intevac, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, developing, and manufacturing thin-film processing systems in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It designs, develops, and markets vacuum process equipment solutions for manufacturing small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as hard disk drive, advanced coatings, and other adjacent thin-film markets.

