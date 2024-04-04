Short Interest in Altium Limited (OTCMKTS:ALMFF) Rises By 5.9%

Altium Limited (OTCMKTS:ALMFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 181,600 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the February 29th total of 171,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 908.0 days.

Altium Price Performance

OTCMKTS ALMFF opened at $42.26 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.24. Altium has a 12-month low of $23.68 and a 12-month high of $44.45.

About Altium

Altium Limited develops and sells computer software for the design of electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Design Software; and Cloud Platform. The company offers printed circuit board (PCB) design software products, including Altium Designer, Altium 365 viewer, CircuitStudio, and CircuitMaker.

