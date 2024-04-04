Short Interest in AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLNF) Expands By 6.1%

AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 814,900 shares, an increase of 6.1% from the February 29th total of 767,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

AGL Energy Price Performance

Shares of AGLNF stock opened at $5.36 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.30. AGL Energy has a 52 week low of $4.86 and a 52 week high of $8.27.

About AGL Energy

AGL Energy Limited supplies energy and other essential services to residential, small and large businesses, and wholesale customers in Australia. It operates through three segments: Customer Markets, Integrated Energy, and Investments. The company engages in retailing of electricity, gas, broadband, mobile, voice, solar, and energy products and services; and operates power generation portfolio and other assets including coal, gas and renewable generation, natural gas storage and production, and development projects.

