Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Knights Group (LON:KGH)

Knights Group (LON:KGH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Shares of Knights Group stock traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 129 ($1.62). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,398. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 126.21 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 109.09. The firm has a market cap of £110.69 million, a PE ratio of 1,172.73 and a beta of 1.13. Knights Group has a 52 week low of GBX 61 ($0.77) and a 52 week high of GBX 139.76 ($1.75). The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.37.

About Knights Group

Knights Group Holdings plc provides legal and professional services in the United Kingdom. The company offers business services comprising of banking, commercial, corporate, data protection, debt advisory , dispute resolution, and housing and regeneration. It also offers services in the areas of immigration, licensing and gambling, and employment.

