Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Knights Group (LON:KGH)

Knights Group (LON:KGH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports.
Knights Group Stock Performance
Shares of Knights Group stock traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 129 ($1.62). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,398. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 126.21 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 109.09. The firm has a market cap of £110.69 million, a PE ratio of 1,172.73 and a beta of 1.13. Knights Group has a 52 week low of GBX 61 ($0.77) and a 52 week high of GBX 139.76 ($1.75). The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.37.
About Knights Group
