Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the three research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SHEL shares. TheStreet raised Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. BNP Paribas downgraded Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Get Shell alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Shell

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shell

Shell Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHEL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Shell by 96,141.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,370,746 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $818,414,000 after purchasing an additional 14,355,814 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at $677,739,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Shell in the 4th quarter valued at $658,071,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at $549,346,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shell by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,087,703 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,872,666,000 after acquiring an additional 6,554,340 shares during the last quarter. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SHEL opened at $70.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.62. Shell has a 12-month low of $55.78 and a 12-month high of $70.12.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.28. Shell had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.99%. The company had revenue of $80.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Shell will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Shell Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.662 per share. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Shell’s payout ratio is presently 48.59%.

Shell Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.