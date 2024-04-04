Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) Cut to “Neutral” at BTIG Research

BTIG Research cut shares of Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Sharecare Price Performance

Sharecare stock opened at $0.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $235.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.00. Sharecare has a 12 month low of $0.48 and a 12 month high of $1.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sharecare

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHCR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sharecare by 142.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,599,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,239,000 after acquiring an additional 11,504,540 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Sharecare in the third quarter worth about $6,252,000. Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sharecare during the 4th quarter worth about $4,410,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Sharecare by 148.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,326,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,120,000 after buying an additional 3,182,419 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Sharecare by 86.6% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,174,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,879,000 after buying an additional 2,865,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

About Sharecare

Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital healthcare platform company. Its Sharecare platform connects people, patients, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities that optimize individual and population-wide well-being. The company offers enterprise solutions based on a software-as-a-service model that allows enterprise clients to message, motivate, and manage their populations, as well as measure their population progress; a suite of data and information-driven solutions; and life sciences solutions, which provides members with personalized information, programs, and resources to enhance their health and well-being.

