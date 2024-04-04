ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) dropped 2.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $748.23 and last traded at $751.95. Approximately 224,220 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 1,210,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $768.37.

NOW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $862.00 to $896.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $800.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Argus upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $675.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $750.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $762.96.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $770.47 and its 200 day moving average is $686.12. The company has a market capitalization of $155.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 11.85%. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $767.12, for a total value of $905,201.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,831.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total value of $3,787,992.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,935,655.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $767.12, for a total transaction of $905,201.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,831.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,164 shares of company stock valued at $9,940,303. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 266.7% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 44 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

