Sernova (OTCMKTS:SEOVF) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at Raymond James

Analysts at Raymond James started coverage on shares of Sernova (OTCMKTS:SEOVF – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating and a $1.50 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 275.00% from the company’s current price.

Sernova stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.40. 20,030 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,538. Sernova has a 52 week low of $0.37 and a 52 week high of $0.83. The firm has a market cap of $121.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.50.

Sernova (OTCMKTS:SEOVF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

Sernova Corp. operates as a clinical-stage regenerative medicine therapeutics company in Canada. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of regenerative medicine therapeutics, including its proprietary Cell Pouch and associated technologies consisting of therapeutic cells and local cellular immune protection.

