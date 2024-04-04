Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Sequans Communications Price Performance

Shares of SQNS stock opened at $0.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Sequans Communications has a twelve month low of $0.34 and a twelve month high of $2.97.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.77 million during the quarter. Sequans Communications had a negative net margin of 122.10% and a negative return on equity of 1,218.46%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sequans Communications will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sequans Communications Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Black Maple Capital Management LP bought a new position in Sequans Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Vazirani Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sequans Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $1,840,000. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP bought a new position in Sequans Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $2,497,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Sequans Communications by 953.1% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 315,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 285,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in Sequans Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 63.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sequans Communications SA engages in the fabless designing, developing, and supplying of cellular semiconductor solutions for massive and broadband Internet of Things (IoT) markets in Taiwan, Korea, China, rest of Asia, Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers baseband solutions for use in encoding and decoding data based on 4G and 5G protocols for wireless processing platform for a cellular device; RF transceivers used to transmit and receive wireless transmissions; highly integrated SoC solutions that combine various functions into a single die or package; and LTE modules.

