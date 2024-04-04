Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
Shares of SQNS stock opened at $0.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Sequans Communications has a twelve month low of $0.34 and a twelve month high of $2.97.
Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.77 million during the quarter. Sequans Communications had a negative net margin of 122.10% and a negative return on equity of 1,218.46%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sequans Communications will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Sequans Communications SA engages in the fabless designing, developing, and supplying of cellular semiconductor solutions for massive and broadband Internet of Things (IoT) markets in Taiwan, Korea, China, rest of Asia, Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers baseband solutions for use in encoding and decoding data based on 4G and 5G protocols for wireless processing platform for a cellular device; RF transceivers used to transmit and receive wireless transmissions; highly integrated SoC solutions that combine various functions into a single die or package; and LTE modules.
