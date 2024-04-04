Semtech’s (SMTC) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $40.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $30.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SMTC. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Semtech from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Semtech from $26.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird restated an outperform rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Semtech from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their price target on Semtech from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $39.35.

Shares of NASDAQ SMTC opened at $31.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 1.85. Semtech has a 1-year low of $13.13 and a 1-year high of $32.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMTC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Semtech in the first quarter valued at about $248,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Semtech by 24.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Semtech by 2.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 180,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,525,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Semtech by 10.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Semtech by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,160,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $496,515,000 after purchasing an additional 257,224 shares during the period.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

