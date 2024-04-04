Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Stake Lowered by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Sempra by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in Sempra by 100.0% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sempra by 119.9% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sempra by 100.0% in the third quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sempra by 100.0% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sempra Stock Performance

Shares of SRE opened at $70.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $44.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.71. Sempra has a 52 week low of $63.75 and a 52 week high of $79.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.62.

Sempra Increases Dividend

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. This is an increase from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sempra news, VP Trevor I. Mihalik sold 57,571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total transaction of $4,063,936.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,983.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Sempra news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 50,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total transaction of $3,595,856.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Trevor I. Mihalik sold 57,571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total transaction of $4,063,936.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,983.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 156,622 shares of company stock valued at $11,089,713. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Sempra from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Sempra in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sempra from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sempra from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sempra from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.14.

Sempra Profile

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

