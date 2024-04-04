Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Shares Gap Up to $74.35

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $74.35, but opened at $77.00. Scotts Miracle-Gro shares last traded at $77.84, with a volume of 156,467 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SMG. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.29.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.53 and a 200-day moving average of $58.10.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.62) by $0.17. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative return on equity of 44.37% and a negative net margin of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $410.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently -37.50%.

In other news, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 1,394 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total transaction of $79,945.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,918 shares in the company, valued at $1,314,347.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $876,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,881,368 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $810,671,891.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,750 shares of company stock worth $6,604,492 over the last 90 days. 26.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the first quarter worth $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 146.1% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2,025.0% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

