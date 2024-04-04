Scotiabank Analysts Give NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE) a C$13.50 Price Target

Scotiabank set a C$13.50 price objective on NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on NXE. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on shares of NexGen Energy from C$13.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of NexGen Energy from C$11.50 to C$13.75 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of NexGen Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th.

NexGen Energy stock opened at C$11.91 on Monday. NexGen Energy has a 1-year low of C$4.75 and a 1-year high of C$12.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.44 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 11.00, a quick ratio of 8.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.24.

NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C($0.06). On average, analysts predict that NexGen Energy will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Bradley John Wall sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.20, for a total transaction of C$5,099,500.00. Company insiders own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

