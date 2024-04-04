Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Sold by Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Schoolcraft Capital LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Schoolcraft Capital LLC now owns 9,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Weik Capital Management increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 12,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.52. The stock had a trading volume of 3,651,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,737,625. The company has a market capitalization of $34.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.01. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $32.29 and a 1 year high of $39.13.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

