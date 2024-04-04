Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Sold by Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV

Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV lowered its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 388,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,742 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $14,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 254,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,422,000 after acquiring an additional 11,606 shares during the last quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 738,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,291,000 after buying an additional 10,074 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 8,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 16,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.04. The company had a trading volume of 859,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,692,225. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $32.29 and a 1 year high of $39.13. The firm has a market cap of $34.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.01.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Stories

