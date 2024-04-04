Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Hits New 52-Week High at $35.90

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $35.90 and last traded at $35.87, with a volume of 57377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.57.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.86.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 35,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 79,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,696,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 12,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter.

About Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.