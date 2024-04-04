Schlumberger’s (SLB) Buy Rating Reiterated at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Schlumberger from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Susquehanna reissued a positive rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Schlumberger from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $71.07.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

NYSE SLB opened at $54.86 on Monday. Schlumberger has a 1-year low of $42.73 and a 1-year high of $62.12. The company has a market capitalization of $78.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $8.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Schlumberger will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In related news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 50,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total value of $2,426,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 261,507 shares in the company, valued at $12,688,319.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Schlumberger news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 20,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total transaction of $1,052,607.15. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,623,855.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total value of $2,426,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 261,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,688,319.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 172,191 shares of company stock worth $8,636,322. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLB. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1,355.9% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Further Reading

