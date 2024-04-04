Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Trading Down 1.9%

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) fell 1.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $53.18 and last traded at $54.18. 7,342,503 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 11,317,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SLB. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.07.

Schlumberger Stock Down 0.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $78.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.96.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $8.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.78, for a total value of $329,875.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 249,182 shares in the company, valued at $13,151,825.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.78, for a total transaction of $329,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 249,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,151,825.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 20,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total value of $1,052,607.15. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,623,855.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 172,191 shares of company stock worth $8,636,322 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schlumberger

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1,355.9% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

About Schlumberger



Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

