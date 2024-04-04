Sapphire (SAPP) One Day Volume Reaches $1,735.97

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. Sapphire has a total market capitalization of $9.73 million and approximately $1,735.97 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sapphire coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0058 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Sapphire has traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,370.15 or 0.05000875 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000872 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.74 or 0.00070835 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00027033 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00010210 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00016659 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00016659 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00004224 BTC.

Sapphire Profile

Sapphire is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,703,524,404 coins and its circulating supply is 1,682,847,781 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

Sapphire Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

