Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Shares Down 1.2%

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $292.10 and last traded at $301.06. Approximately 4,085,787 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 5,634,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $304.74.

Several analysts have commented on CRM shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Salesforce from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $293.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $290.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.97.

The firm has a market capitalization of $287.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $296.66 and its 200 day moving average is $255.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.52%.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.82, for a total transaction of $2,538,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,193,919.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total transaction of $60,201.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,618.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.82, for a total transaction of $2,538,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,193,919.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 898,175 shares of company stock worth $257,617,846. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,626,413 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $22,005,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,821 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,653,307 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $9,644,718,000 after purchasing an additional 143,962 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,561,325 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,147,402,000 after purchasing an additional 457,463 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,003,836 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,519,719,000 after purchasing an additional 149,012 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,921,042 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,926,323,000 after purchasing an additional 752,566 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

