Safe (SAFE) One Day Volume Hits $178,438.39

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. Safe has a total market cap of $41.47 million and $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Safe has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One Safe coin can currently be purchased for about $1.99 or 0.00002927 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.22 or 0.00106212 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.89 or 0.00035144 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00016293 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001398 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000208 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 30.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Safe Profile

Safe (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. The official website for Safe is www.anwang.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 1.99011829 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

