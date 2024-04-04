RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,984 shares during the quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $4,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in RTX by 26.0% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 140,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,077,000 after purchasing an additional 28,910 shares in the last quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,438,000. B&D White Capital Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of RTX in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,186,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of RTX by 3.5% in the third quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at RTX

In other RTX news, CFO Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total transaction of $142,696.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,608,209.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total value of $142,696.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,608,209.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total value of $33,995.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 56,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,252,769.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,785 shares of company stock worth $3,448,188 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

RTX Stock Down 1.0 %

RTX stock opened at $97.53 on Thursday. RTX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.56 and a fifty-two week high of $104.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $129.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.54, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.18.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. RTX had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RTX has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of RTX in a research report on Monday. Barclays lifted their price objective on RTX from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Bank of America upgraded RTX from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised RTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.12.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

